TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's disgraced Olympus
Corp is suing 19 current and former executives,
including its current president, for up to almost $50 million in
compensation, as it struggles to recover from one of the
nation's worst accounting scandals.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment said on Tuesday
all board members subject to the lawsuit would quit in March or
April, leaving it in the extraordinary position for now of
continuing with several directors it is suing for mismanagement.
The company's share price, however, surged nearly 30 percent
on the news, with investors looking forward to the eventual
renewal of the board and to Olympus finally drawing a line under
a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.
Olympus has lost almost 50 percent of its market value since
the scandal first erupted in October, when it fired its British
boss Michael Woodford, a rare foreign CEO in Japan, for
questioning dodgy acquisition deals at the heart of the scandal.
"The plan is for the current board members who were found
responsible and are subject to lawsuits to complete passing on
their roles to avoid any impact on business implementation, and
all resign at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting that is set
to be held in March or April 2012," Olympus said in a statement.
Woodford, who went public with his concerns after his
sacking, said last week he was abandoning a bid to be reinstated
to his old job, citing a failure to win support from big
Japanese shareholders.
Among those being sued are former Chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa, former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori and
former internal auditor Hideo Yamada. An outside investigative
panel found last year that this trio had played leading roles in
a 13-year scheme to hide losses from Olympus investors.
Former presidents Masatoshi Kishimoto and Toshiro Shimoyama
were also included in the lawsuits.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange
was likely to keep Olympus listed under a "security on alert"
designation, which would effectively enable it to remain traded
provided it showed steady improvement in its internal controls.
The bourse said on Tuesday it had reached no decision on the
matter.
