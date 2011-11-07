TOKYO Nov 7 Olympus Corp's ousted CEO Michael Woodford said he would meet this month with a lawyer from a third-party panel probing past M&A deals at the endoscope maker, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

Woodford told the newspaper the meeting would take place in London, although he raised questions about the independence of the panel, noting the meeting was arranged by the company rather than the panel itself.

He also criticised Japanese regulators for moving more slowly than their U.S. and British counterparts to investigate the scandal. Woodford said he had not heard from Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) in the past 10 days, despite having been contacted by Britain's Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the paper said.

Olympus has come under scrutiny for paying a $687 million advisory fee in connection with its $2.2 billion acquisition of Britain's Gyrus in 2008. M&A advisory fees are typically 1 to 2 percent of the deal value.

Also under the spotlight are three acquisitions in Japan that were quickly followed by large write-downs.

The SESC has begun an investigation but is focusing for the time being on an analysis of documents received from Woodford and the company, the Asahi said, without citing sources.

Woodford told Reuters in an interview last week that he wanted to meet investigators appointed to probe the scandal, but believed it would not be safe for him to travel to Japan.

The M&A deals have raised questions about governance at Olympus, with an internal document showing that the company replaced its auditor in 2009 after a disagreement over how to account for the acquisitions.

Olympus shares have lost more than half their value since Woodford was dismissed on Oct. 14 and he went public with his concerns about the M&A deals. On Monday, they fell 3.6 percent to 1,078 yen. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)