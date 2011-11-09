TOKYO Nov 9 Creditor banks of Olympus Corp are considering changing conditions for lending, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

Olympus admitted on Tuesday it used M&A deals to hide losses dating back two decades, a revelation that followed a public campaign by ex-CEO Michael Woodford to get the maker of endoscopes and cameras to explain a series of mysterious deals, including one involving a record advisory fee.

Losses on securities investments at the core of the scandal may have once exceeded $1 billion, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as the 92-year-old firm's share price plunged due to doubts about its future. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)