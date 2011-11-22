* Woodford willing to resume top job
By Alexander Smith and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO/LONDON, Nov 22 The sacked chief executive
of Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp (7733.T) says he has accepted
an invitation to attend the company's board meeting this week,
which could be a hopeful sign for investors who want him to
return and lead a clean-up of the firm.
Olympus shares jumped 20 percent to 869 yen on Tuesday as
traders speculated the company might avoid being delisted from
the Tokyo Stock Exchange, despite being engulfed in an
accounting scandal.
Olympus, a maker of cameras and medical equipment, is under
investigation by regulators, prosecutors and organised-crime
police. The scandal broke when CEO-turned-whistleblower Michael
Woodford publicly questioned the company's accounts after being
fired last month.
"I was invited to the board meeting on Friday by Olympus
and welcome the opportunity of going to Japan," Woodford, a
Briton, told Reuters in London on the eve of his departure for
Tokyo.
The trip will be his first to Olympus headquarters since
his sacking at a board meeting just over five weeks ago.
Woodford has been cast by two major foreign shareholders as
the best man to lead a clean-up of the 92-year-old company,
which has lost about 65 percent of its market value since he
went public with his concerns about improper accounting.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is now the second-biggest shareholder
in Olympus, a public filing showed on Tuesday. The Wall Street
bank has a 6.67 percent stake, second in size to Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group's (8306.T) 7.61 percent holding.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said the bank bought
Olympus shares from clients in the normal course of business as
a market maker and was not making a strategic investment.
Other big players, such as Morgan Stanley (MS.N), also
appear to have been buying up the stock on behalf of clients,
market sources said.
Olympus, which at first denied any wrongdoing, this month
admitted to hiding investment losses from investors for two
decades and to using some of $1.3 billion in unusual merger and
acquisition payments to help in the cover-up.
It was not immediately clear whether the man who presided
over Woodford's sacking, former chairman and president Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa, would also attend the board meeting. Kikukawa quit as
chairman over the scandal last month but remains a director.
Speculation about organised-crime links has swirled around
the Olympus scandal, but the firm said on Monday that a
third-party panel it set up to investigate the matter had, so
far, found no evidence that funds from its M&A deals went to
organised crime syndicates or that "yakuza" gangsters were
involved.
The panel's report is due in early December.
Woodford has cited unspecified security concerns for his
decision to leave Japan in a hurry after he was sacked. But he
said on Monday he was comfortable about returning and
reiterated his willingness to "go back and run" the company.
"I'm reassured about the security. The Japanese authorities
are aware and arrangements have been made that I'm satisfied
with," the 31-year Olympus veteran said.
Woodford, who remains a director, would not discuss the
agenda of the board meeting, saying only that it would be an
opportunity to "ask my colleagues to do the best for Olympus."
During his visit this week, Woodford will meet Japanese
police and other authorities, he has said.
SPECULATION OVER ORGANISED CRIME
The scandal at the once-proud firm has rekindled concerns
about lax corporate governance in Japan and revived worries
about links between companies and organised crime.
A unit from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's
organised crime division has joined the investigation, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday. But the source added
it was premature to say if gangsters were involved.
Speculators who believe Olympus' core medical equipment
business still has value have been betting that executives
responsible for the scandal will bear the brunt of any
punishment and that the company can escape with a fine.
Olympus has admitted to improperly accounting for M&A
payments going back to 2006. A large share of these payments
went to obscure Cayman Islands companies that have since
closed, making it difficult to trace the money.
Tokyo prosecutors have already questioned former
vice-president Hisashi Mori on a voluntary basis, Japanese
media say, and are expected to soon question Kikukawa and
internal auditor Hideo Yamada.
Olympus' new president, Shuichi Takayama, has blamed the
three for the cover-up, saying he would consider criminal
complaints against them.
Mori was sacked as an executive this month but, like
Kikukawa, he remains a director.
It is unclear whether Mori will attend this week's board
meeting.
The Tokyo exchange has placed Olympus on a watch-list as a
possible prelude to delisting. If the firm misses a Dec. 14
deadline for filing its financial statements for the six months
to September, it will be automatically delisted.
Even if Olympus meets the deadline, the bourse can still
delist the stock depending on the scale of its past financial
misstatements or if the firm is found to have done business
with organised crime syndicates.
