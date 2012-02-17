Feb 18 - Former Olympus Corp president
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa aided the firm in securing 70 billion yen, a
part of which was allegedly used to conceal massive investment
losses, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing unnamed
sources.
As an executive overseeing general affairs and finance
operations in January 2000, Kikukawa, proposed setting aside 30
billion yen ($378.02 million) for an investment fund to develop
new businesses and 40 billion yen for investment products, the
paper said.
Both investment plans won approval from the company but 16
billion yen of the 30 billion yen for the investment fund was
transferred to foreign funds, the daily reported.
The foreign funds used the money to buy loss-laden Olympus
investment holdings at book value as a way for the firm to shift
the losses off its books, the newspaper said.
Kikukawa began overseeing the general affairs and finance
operations in June 1999, right after Olympus allegedly started
hiding the big investment losses. He was among the seven men
arrested Thursday on suspicion of accounting fraud.
($1 = 79.3600 Japanese yen)
