TOKYO Feb 22 Olympus Corp's main
lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) denied it was trying
to take control of the firm's board by stealth, but said it
might well agree to send a former banker to be chairman of the
disgraced camera and medical device maker.
Foreign investors in the Japanese firm, which is engulfed by
a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, have called for an entire
renewal of the board, bringing in outside talent unconnected to
the company, its banks or major owners.
But they say their suggestions have been blocked by
Olympus's main banks which, in their powerful roles as both
major creditors and shareholders, appear to be lining up a
company insider and a senior banker to take over the reins.
"If we are going to send someone (to be chairman), we are
leaning toward Mr. Kimoto," an SMBC executive told Reuters,
referring to former SMBC director Yasuyuki Kimoto.
"But the decision is up to Olympus and its management reform
committee, so it's not as if we are trying to force someone on
them," added the executive, who declined to be identified
because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday that Olympus' new
chairman was expected to be from SMBC, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc, while Olympus executive officer
Hiroyuki Sasa would be promoted to president, the most senior
executive role at the company.
The CEO's role is usually held by either the president or
the chairman of Olympus. If Sasa becomes president, this would
mean Kimoto being nominated as chairman-CEO.
TIME-HONOURED TRADITION
The possibility that Olympus's main creditor will control
the board by stacking it with affiliated individuals has upset
the firm's two largest non-Japanese investors, Southeastern
Asset Management and New York-based Indus Capital, who worry the
firm would be controlled by its biggest creditor and perhaps
driven into what they consider an unnecessary capital tie-up.
Some analysts, however, noted it was a time-honoured
Japanese tradition for banks to send officials to help a
borrower get back on its feet and that often, the tactic worked.
"For a lot of foreign investors, the idea of banks both
lending and getting involved in day-to-day management is
anathema, but it's a very long-standing Japanese practice and
usually ends up with a much stronger company," said Brian
Waterhouse, a senior banking analyst at CLSA in Tokyo.
The accounting fraud, one of Japan's biggest corporate
scandals, came to light in October when former Olympus CEO
Michael Woodford blew the whistle. It was later revealed that a
few executives kept the fraud going for 13 years in order to
hide investment losses off Olympus's books.
Just over half of Olympus's current board is being sued by
the company for mismanagement or dereliction of duty. Three
former executives were arrested last week for their role in the
scandal, and investigations by crime-fighting agencies continue
in Japan, the United States and Britain.
An Olympus executive found dead in India in an apparent
suicide is likely to have had no link to the Japanese endoscope
maker's accounting scandal, a company spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Linda Sieg;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)