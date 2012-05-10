(Recasts with equity ratio details)
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, May 10 Olympus Corp reported on
Thursday a key measure of capital cushion that was way below
levels considered healthy, keeping alive the possibility that
the scandal-tainted Japanese camera and endoscope maker may seek
to raise funds.
The company, valued at around $3.9 billion, is now under new
management, led by former engineer Hiroyuki Sasa, after
shareholders approved a new board in April to restore Olympus'
tarnished reputation following last year's $1.7 billion
accounting scandal.
Sasa indicated in April that all options to boost capital
are under consideration, including equity alliances, third-party
share allocations and using its cash flow to bring it back to
shape.
Olympus' shareholders' equity ticked up to 4.6 percent of
its total assets as of end-March from 4.4 percent as of
December. That was still below the 20 percent level which is
widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a
company.
The firm did not release a forecast for the year to March
2013, as it is in the process of compiling a business strategy
plan that may be released as early as this month.
RESULTS
For the year to end-March, operating profit fell 7.5 percent
to 35.5 billion yen ($446.26 million), just under the consensus
estimate of 36.8 billion yen in a survey of four analysts by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted an annual net loss of 49 billion yen, deeper than
a consensus estimate of 28.6 billion yen loss.
Olympus last year admitted it used improper accounting to
conceal huge investment losses under a scheme that began in the
1990s, after the sacked British CEO Michael Woodford raised
concerns in October about dubious book-keeping.
Japanese prosecutors have charged Olympus and several key
figures in the fraud.
The fraud wiped off around half of Olympus' market value.
Olympus shares settled 1.4 percent higher at 1,130 yen ahead of
the results on Thursday, while the benchmark Nikkei average
dipped 0.4 percent.
($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)