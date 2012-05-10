TOKYO May 10 Olympus Corp, a Japanese endoscope and camera maker struggling to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, said its operating profit fell 7.5 percent in its previous business year amid declining camera sales.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 dropped to 35.5 billion yen ($446.26 million), just under the consensus estimate of 36.8 billion yen in a survey of four analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The annual net loss was at 49 billion yen, deeper than a consensus estimate of 28.6 billion yen loss.

Olympus did not present a forecast for the year to next March, as it is in the process of compiling a business strategy plan, which could be released as early as this month.

Consensus forecasts see operating profit nearly doubling to 63.4 billion yen in the year to next March.

Olympus admitted last year it used improper accounting to conceal huge investment losses under a scheme that began in the 1990s, and Japan's biggest corporate scandal in recent years wiped off about half of Olympus' market value.

The company, valued at around $3.9 billion, is now under new management, led by former engineer Hiroyuki Sasa, after shareholders last month approved a new board to restore Olympus' tarnished reputation. ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)