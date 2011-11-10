TOKYO Nov 10 Scandal hit Olympus Corp is to stay in the Nikkei average for the time being, the Nikkei publisher said on Thursday.

The publisher will make a final decision after it looks into the situation regarding the company's earnings reports.

The announcement came after Olympus said it was unlikely to issue its earnings by an earlier Nov. 14 filing date but it aimed to meet the Dec. 14 deadline.

Tokyo's stock exchange warned Olympus it would be delisted if it fails to meet the latter deadline. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Kaori Kaneko)