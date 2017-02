LONDON May 29 Michael Woodford, the ousted Olympus CEO, has reached an out of court settlement with his former Japanese employer for unfair dismissal on grounds of whistleblowing in one of Japan's biggest corporate frauds.

The terms of the expected multi-million pound deal were not immediately disclosed.

The settlement is subject to approval by Olympus's board when it meets in June.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, writing by Simon Meads)