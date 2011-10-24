TOKYO Oct 24 Shares of Olympus Corp tumbled on Monday, losing more than 4 percent to their lowest level in at least 12 years, after the company's former chief executive was quoted as saying the company's review of a $687 million payment to financial advisers has not gone far enough.

In an interview with the AP published on Saturday, former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford said the company is moving too slowly and accused Olympus of trying to sidestep questions about the fee.

Olympus was down 4.5 percent at 1,175 yen after earlier falling as low as 1,160 yen. The shares have lost 52.5 percent since Woodford was ousted. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)