Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 24 Shares of Olympus Corp tumbled on Monday, losing more than 4 percent to their lowest level in at least 12 years, after the company's former chief executive was quoted as saying the company's review of a $687 million payment to financial advisers has not gone far enough.
In an interview with the AP published on Saturday, former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford said the company is moving too slowly and accused Olympus of trying to sidestep questions about the fee.
Olympus was down 4.5 percent at 1,175 yen after earlier falling as low as 1,160 yen. The shares have lost 52.5 percent since Woodford was ousted. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.