BRIEF-Cigna comments on district court decision to enjoin the proposed transaction with Anthem
TOKYO Nov 21 Olympus Corp said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to examine its mergers and acquisitions had found no funds from the deals had flowed to "anti-social forces", a euphemism for organised crime, nor had crime syndicates participated in the deals. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday ruled against health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)