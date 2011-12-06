TOKYO Dec 6 Shares of Olympus Corp soared as much as 15 percent on Tuesday ahead of the company's release of the findings of an investigation into an accounting scandal.

The findings of an outside investigative panel, which was formed by Olympus in early November, will show the firm hid up to $1.67 billion in losses from its investors in an accounting cover-up that stretched as far back as the 1990s, a source familiar with the panel's inquiries has told Reuters.

Its shares were last up 11 percent at 1,212 yen, after rising as high as 1,255 yen earlier. It was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)