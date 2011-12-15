TOKYO Dec 15 Shares of Olympus
tumbled as much as 19.6 percent on Thursday, a day after the
company restated financial accounts after a 13-year fraud, with
a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need
to raise capital to repair its finances.
The company's most recent restatement, for end-June 2011,
showed an 84 billion yen ($1.08 billion) reduction in net
assets. Olympus added that as of end-September, its net assets
were just 46 billion yen, down from a restated 225 billion yen
in March 2007.
It also revealed a net loss of 32.33 billion yen for the six
months to end-September.
Olympus shares were down 13 percent at 1,142 yen, after
falling as low as 1,056 yen. Its shares have lost more than half
their value since the scandal erupted in mid-October.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)