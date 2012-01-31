BRIEF-ManpowerGroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain
* Says Ciber's business and employees will transfer to ManpowerGroup by end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Panasonic Corp and South Korea's Samsung Electronics have each decided to propose capital ties with Olympus Corp, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Among the firms jostling to partner with the scandal-hit endoscope and camera maker, Fujifilm Holdings Corp has already proposed an alliance while Terumo Corp has said it wants to strength ties.
Sony Corp is also interested, sources have said.
In addition to Panasonic and Samsung, another Japanese firm which was not identified will also make a proposal, the Mainichi said. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Sapiens to acquire U.S.-based StoneRiver Inc. for approximately $102 million