BRIEF-Google announces Google cloud search for G suite business,enterprise customers
* Google says cloud search will begin rolling out globally for customers using the G suite business and enterprise editions
TOKYO Dec 15 Olympus Corp Shuichi Takayama told a news conference on Thursday that he wanted the company to maintain its independence in any capital boosting plan.
The head of the scandal-tainted company also said not all current board members would necessarily resign over the mammoth accounting scandal that is threatening the company's survival.
"There is no need for those who are not found responsible (by an external panel) to resign," he said, adding, however, that it was necessary to make big changes to the management structure. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share, sending shares tumbling nearly 5 percent.
JERUSALEM, Feb 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery settlement.