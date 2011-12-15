TOKYO Dec 15 Olympus Corp Shuichi Takayama told a news conference on Thursday that he wanted the company to maintain its independence in any capital boosting plan.

The head of the scandal-tainted company also said not all current board members would necessarily resign over the mammoth accounting scandal that is threatening the company's survival.

"There is no need for those who are not found responsible (by an external panel) to resign," he said, adding, however, that it was necessary to make big changes to the management structure. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)