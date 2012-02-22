TOKYO Feb 22 An Olympus Corp
executive found dead in India in an apparent suicide is likely
to have had no link to the Japanese endoscope maker's accounting
scandal, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Tsutomu Omori, 49, head of the firm's medical equipment
business in India, was found hanged outside his apartment in
suburban Delhi in an apparent suicide, police said the previous
day.
There was no immediate suggestion his death was tied to the
$1.7 billion fraud that has rocked corporate Japan and led to
the arrest of senior executives in Tokyo.
"It is yet to become clear. But he has been a salesman
abroad for a long time, so he is probably not involved," an
Olympus spokeswoman in Tokyo told Reuters.
"He was involved in sales for a long time and he has never
been involved in the financial area. We think that he has no
involvement in the case," said the spokeswoman, who declined to
be identified.
Omori was not a target of investigation by Olympus's
third-party panel and other panels that the firm has set up, she
said, adding that the company did not know whether he was being
investigated by police and prosecutors.
Tokyo police and prosecutors declined to comment.
According to police in India, two handwritten notes, one in
Japanese and the other in English, were discovered at Omori's
home. The English note read, "I am sorry for bothering you",
while the note in Japanese had yet to be translated. An
investigation has been launched.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota in TOKYO; Additional reporting by
Satarupa Bhattacharjya in NEW DEHLI; Writing by Chris Gallagher;
Editing by Robert Birsel)