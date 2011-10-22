TOKYO Oct 22 The chairman of scandal-hit Japanese firm Olympus Corp has canceled his appearance next week in a Tokyo seminar on business management, its organiser said, as the controversy deepens over the firm's past irregular advisory fee payments.

Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa cancelled his attendance because of "his own reasons," a spokesman for the Nikkei Global Management Forum, due to be held on Monday and Tuesday, told Reuters.

The maker of endoscopes and cameras has been engulfed in a scandal over massive fees it paid to advisors in a 2008 acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus.

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford, barely a fortnight into his tenure in the top job, raised the alarm on the huge advisory fee after his sudden sacking on Oct. 14. Since then, Olympus shares have lost half of their value.

As investor pressure mounted for explanations, Olympus said on Friday it would set up an independent panel to examine its past M&A deals.

Woodford, who has sent dossiers to British fraud investigators and Japan's securities authorities about the irregular payments, is calling for the resignation of the Olympus board led by Kikukawa.

