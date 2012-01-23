OSAKA, Japan Jan 23 Shareholders of scandal-hit Olympus Corp will file a lawsuit against the company as early as Monday, seeking more than 200 million yen ($2.6 million) in damages over the fall in its share price, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. ($1 = 77.1200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)