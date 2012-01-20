Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
TOKYO Jan 20 The listing of Olympus Corp on the Tokyo Stock Exchange could be reviewed depending on the findings of investigations by authorities, the company that regulates listing issues on the bourse said on Friday.
The bourse said earlier on Friday it would allow the medical equipment and camera maker, engulfed in a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, to remain listed although it placed the company on its "security on alert" list for firms that it believes are in urgent need of improving internal management.
The bourse also said earlier that it would fine the medical and endoscope maker 10 million yen ($129,800). (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata, Writing by Yoko Kubota)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.