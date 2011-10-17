TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Olympus Corp said that it has performed all acquisition processes and accounting appropriately, in response to media reports of improper payments related to acquisitions.

Media quoted Michael Woodford, Olympus's ousted chief executive, of accusing the board of firing him for probing the allegations, sending Olympus shares down 22 percent on Monday.

"There were deep rifts between Mr. Woodford and the rest of management concerning the direction of the company and steps needed to be taken, and the situation was such that it was hampering decision-making," an Olympus spokesman said.

