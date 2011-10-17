TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Olympus Corp said
that it has performed all acquisition processes and accounting
appropriately, in response to media reports of improper payments
related to acquisitions.
Media quoted Michael Woodford, Olympus's ousted chief
executive, of accusing the board of firing him for probing the
allegations, sending Olympus shares down 22 percent on Monday.
"There were deep rifts between Mr. Woodford and the rest of
management concerning the direction of the company and steps
needed to be taken, and the situation was such that it was
hampering decision-making," an Olympus spokesman said.
"All M&A deals were conducted using appropriate accounting,
following appropriate processes," the official said.
