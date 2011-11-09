Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset Management said on Wednesday it had sold all shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp the previous day from its eight mutual funds.
Meiji Yasuda said it decided to sell Olympus shares as the outlook for Olympus' profits has become uncertain after the camera and endoscope maker admitted that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."