Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Firm says sold all its Olympus shares
* But amount only totals $68,000 (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset Management said on Wednesday it had sold all shares of scandal-hit Olympus Crop from its eight mutual funds the previous day, totalling a slim 5.28 million yen ($68,000).
Meiji Yasuda Asset said it decided to sell all Olympus shares as the outlook for the firm's profits has become uncertain after the camera and endoscope maker admitted that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments.
"The amount is small. But we decided to disclose the information," said a Meiji Yasuda Asset official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The company, which holds 227.3 billion yen in assets under management, is a unit of Japan's No.3 private life insurer Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.
Olympus shares dropped by their daily 150-yen limit to 584 yen on Wednesday. They have plunged by nearly 80 percent since the scandal broke out in mid-October. ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."