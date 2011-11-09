* Firm says sold all its Olympus shares

TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset Management said on Wednesday it had sold all shares of scandal-hit Olympus Crop from its eight mutual funds the previous day, totalling a slim 5.28 million yen ($68,000).

Meiji Yasuda Asset said it decided to sell all Olympus shares as the outlook for the firm's profits has become uncertain after the camera and endoscope maker admitted that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments.

"The amount is small. But we decided to disclose the information," said a Meiji Yasuda Asset official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The company, which holds 227.3 billion yen in assets under management, is a unit of Japan's No.3 private life insurer Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.

Olympus shares dropped by their daily 150-yen limit to 584 yen on Wednesday. They have plunged by nearly 80 percent since the scandal broke out in mid-October. ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)