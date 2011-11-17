Nov 18 Japanese officials are investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in the accounts of Olympus Corp as well as possible involvement of organised crime in an accounting scandal engulfing the firm, the New York Times said on Friday.

Olympus, a maker of cameras and medical equipment, has admitted to hiding losses for decades from investors through improper accounting, but it has yet to disclose the extent of this concealment and what writedowns it will now need to take.

"Olympus made payouts amounting to many times the losses it sought to hide, and investigators suspect much of the additional money went to crime groups," the New York Times said, citing a memo prepared by investigators.

It said the memo had been circulated at a recent meeting of officials from Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the Tokyo Prosecutors Office and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The newspaper quoted the memo as saying Olympus had paid a total of 481 billion yen ($6.25 billion) through questionable acquisition payments, investments and advisory fees stretching from 2000 to 2009.

But, the memo is quoted as saying, only 105 billion yen ($1.36 billion) has been written down or otherwise accounted for in its financial statements, leaving 376 billion yen ($4.88 billion) unaccounted for.

So far, Olympus has admitted to improperly accounting for some $1.3 billion in payments related to mergers and acquisitions.

Olympus has lost about 70 percent of its market value since the scandal broke last month, though investors are hoping the firm can avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mark Bendeich, editing by Richard Pullin)