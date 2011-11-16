TOKYO Nov 16 Olympus Corp
management told its staff on Wednesday that it believes it has
secured the understanding of its creditors and that it was still
in a solid position financially, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
The memo was distributed to staff after a meeting with about
40 creditors earlier on Wednesday where the company's management
apologised for its accounting scandal and outlined its financial
position.
In the memo, management said the company continued to
produce steady cash flow and noted that it had 260 billion yen
($3.4 billion) in cash as of June, giving it "sufficient funds
to continue making necessary investments in the business."
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)