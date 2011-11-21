(Repeats to add company RIC)
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO Nov 21 Employees at Japan's Olympus
Corp are feeling shock, anger and betrayal as they
watch the public humiliation of a company to which many have
devoted their working lives.
The 92-year-old camera and medical equipment maker, engulfed
by a huge accounting scandal, is typical of the big Japanese
firms that for decades offered life-long jobs in return for
loyalty and hard work. That system has frayed in recent years,
but its legacy is strong, especially among long-time workers.
So when Olympus finally admitted this month, after weeks of
flat denials, that it had hidden investment losses for decades,
the sense of betrayal among its workforce was felt personally
and very deeply. It moved some to tears.
"I cried in front of my family when I watched that news
conference," one male employee wrote on Facebook, using the
social-networking site to vent his feelings after television
news coverage of the president's revelation of the scandal.
A co-worker posted a message to console him, appealing to a
sense of loyalty for customers rather than the company, saying
they simply had to work hard to regain their trust.
But the co-worker was also enraged.
"I know it's deep in the night and everyone has fallen
asleep. But I just want to scream out loud 'idiots!!'" he wrote.
Out of the wounded pride, a new Web site has sprung up,
encouraging Olympus employees to call for a clean-up at the
company they say they love.
"Our love is a matter of our DNA. It is like someone who
grew up in one place caring for his old home," 70-year-old
former director Koji Miyata told Reuters. Miyata started the Web
site, called Olympus Grassroots. here.
Miyata worked at Olympus for 42 years and his father before
him toiled there for 44 years.
A director from 1995 to 2006, Miyata says he was unaware of
the accounting cover-up during his time on the board and has
called for Olympus to reinstate the man that brought the scandal
out into the open -- CEO-turned-whistleblower Michael Woodford.
CONFUSION AND FEAR
Just over a month ago, Olympus fired Woodford, who went
public with allegations the firm had not properly accounted for
more than $1.3 billion in unusual merger and acquisition
payments made largely to Cayman Islands-registered firms.
Barely three weeks later, Olympus admitted using some of
those payments as part of a scheme to hide investment losses
stretching back to the 1990s, though it has not given details,
pending the outcome of an independent investigation.
Japanese police, prosecutors and regulators are all
investigating the company, which has also had to fend off media
and market speculation that the scandal may be linked to
organised crime. Gangsters known as yakuza have a history of
demanding hush money if they come to know of a firm's secrets.
Olympus has declined direct comment, saying it is
awaiting the results of investigations. If such a link were
proven, the firm might succumb to the ultimate humiliation as a
company -- delisting from the Tokyo stock market -- and deliver
a stinging slap to the face of its 40,000-plus workforce.
There is also a feeling of confusion at Olympus, prompting
the firm's labour union to demand its president disclose more
information and take action against those found responsible.
An employee aged in his 30s sums up that feeling.
"The case is so huge and it is difficult for us to
understand. We can only watch," said the employee, who feared
repercussion from the company if he was identified.
"It's undeniable that our shock is big. I never even dreamed
that it would turn out this way and that I would be in such a
situation," he told Reuters. He added that so far the incident
appears not to have greatly affected employees' morale.
In a company that has never been known to launch large-scale
job losses, some employees at Olympus are beginning to be afraid
for their job and future, amid talk that the firm may have to
sell its core businesses to a rival or private equity firm.
"I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. I am
certainly worried about whether we can continue to exist as an
organisation," he said, though he added he was reassured by the
fact that Olympus's core businesses were fundamentally sound.
"Job-wise, I am trying not to worry about it. If I am too
worried, I cannot do anything. So long as we have services we
must provide, we will do what we can do."
Young workers are getting used to the idea that lifelong
employment is slowly disappearing in modern Japan, but the
importance of a steady job and a stable career is still deeply
ingrained across the generations.
"It's your life," said Martin Schulz, a senior research
fellow at Fujitsu Research Institute.
"If you get into a major company, and you're lucky if you
can, then you build your life within the company and what the
company does affects you immediately and long term."
