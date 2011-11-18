EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 10)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TOKYO Nov 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group units have sold some of their shares in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co reduced their collective stake in Olympus to 7.61 percent from 10 percent, the filing said. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 The controlling shareholders of Norte Energia SA, the owner of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, have hired banks to sell their stake, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.