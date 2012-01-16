(Follows alerts)

Jan 16 Five current and former Olympus Corp auditors are liable for 8.3 billion yen ($108.2 million) in losses relating to the company's accounting fraud, the Nikkei said, citing a report by an expert panel set up by the firm.

According to the report, former standing corporate auditors Minoru Ota and Katsuo Komatsu, current outside corporate auditors Makoto Shimada and Yasuo Nakamura, and current standing corporate auditor Tadao Imai breached their fiduciary duty, the paper said.

The panel held Ota responsible for 3.7 billion yen in losses. He headed the accounting division in the 1990s, when the fraud began, Nikkei reported.

The other four were collectively held responsible for 4.6 billion yen in losses because they overlooked Olympus directors' illegal activities, the Japanese business daily said.

The panel also found that the auditing firms were not at fault, Nikkei said.

Olympus is expected to bring a damages suit against the five former and current auditors based on the report as early as Tuesday, the paper said. ($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)