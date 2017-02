TOKYO Oct 20 Nippon Life Insurance, the biggest shareholder in Olympus Corp has asked the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker to quickly address corporate governance concerns, an official at the life insurer said on Thursday.

"We have urged Olympus to provide information in order to remove investors' concerns," said Akira Tsuzuki, a Nippon Life official.

Japan's top life insurer held 8.2 percent of Olympus as of March. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)