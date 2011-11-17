Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Nov 17 Nippon Life Insurance , the top shareholder in scandal-hit Olympus Corp , said it had sold part of its stake in the camera and medical equipment maker due to the current uncertain situation.
"Our basic stance is that we will continue to support Olympus due to the company's high technological strength in its core business and because it is in the public's interest," said Akira Tsuzuki, an official at Nippon Life.
Nippon Life declined to comment on its future investment plans. It said it will monitor the progress of an investigation into Olympus by a third-party panel.
Nippon Life has reduced its stake in Olympus to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."