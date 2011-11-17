TOKYO Nov 17 Nippon Life Insurance , the top shareholder in scandal-hit Olympus Corp , said it had sold part of its stake in the camera and medical equipment maker due to the current uncertain situation.

"Our basic stance is that we will continue to support Olympus due to the company's high technological strength in its core business and because it is in the public's interest," said Akira Tsuzuki, an official at Nippon Life.

Nippon Life declined to comment on its future investment plans. It said it will monitor the progress of an investigation into Olympus by a third-party panel.

Nippon Life has reduced its stake in Olympus to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent.

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)