Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus Corp's ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, said the scandal-hit company needs to address what it should do with non-core companies.
Woodford was addressing a meeting of ruling Democratic Party of Japan lawmakers in Tokyo discussing ways to tighten up corporate governance in Japan.
Woodford, who was fired by the company two months ago and immediately blew the whistle on questionable acquisition deals at the centre of its accounting problems, is waging a campaign to be reinstated. He arrived in Japan on Tuesday evening and will leave on Saturday. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."