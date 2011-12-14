TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus Corp's ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, said the scandal-hit company needs to address what it should do with non-core companies.

Woodford was addressing a meeting of ruling Democratic Party of Japan lawmakers in Tokyo discussing ways to tighten up corporate governance in Japan.

Woodford, who was fired by the company two months ago and immediately blew the whistle on questionable acquisition deals at the centre of its accounting problems, is waging a campaign to be reinstated. He arrived in Japan on Tuesday evening and will leave on Saturday. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)