TOKYO Oct 21 Scandal-hit Japanese firm Olympus said on Friday it would set up an independent panel including lawyers and accountants to look into its past acquisitions.

The company announced the move in a statement a week after suddenly ousting its British chief executive, who said he was fired for investigating a massive payment to a financial adviser in the company's 2008 acquisition of medical equipment firm Gyrus, as well as what he said were excessively high prices paid for three domestic firms. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)