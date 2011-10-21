BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in Texas
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in texas
TOKYO Oct 21 Scandal-hit Japanese firm Olympus said on Friday it would set up an independent panel including lawyers and accountants to look into its past acquisitions.
The company announced the move in a statement a week after suddenly ousting its British chief executive, who said he was fired for investigating a massive payment to a financial adviser in the company's 2008 acquisition of medical equipment firm Gyrus, as well as what he said were excessively high prices paid for three domestic firms. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: