TOKYO Dec 6 An investigative panel
probing an accounting scandal at Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp
has submitted its report to the company, the panel said
in a statement on Tuesday, clearing the way for possible
criminal complaints against those found responsible.
The panel will brief media on the report at 3 p.m. (0600
GMT), it said.
A source familiar with the probe said on Monday that the
panel had found that Olympus hid up to $1.7 billion in losses
from its investors in a scheme that has fanned worries about
Japanese corporate governance. But he said the panel was likely
to say there was no evidence of involvement by organised crime
in the cover-up.
The panel will also stop short of recommending criminal
charges against executives involved in the accounting scandal,
presenting only the facts and leaving Olympus to pursue this
aspect, the source said.
(Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chris Gallagher)