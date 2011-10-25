* Ruling party lawmaker may summon bourse head before
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kirstin Ridley
TOKYO/LONDON, Oct 25 A senior Japanese lawmaker
demanded a probe of "outlandish" advisory payments at Olympus
and its ousted chief executive said he was in contact
with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), piling
pressure on the embattled company.
Olympus Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa sought to defuse the
corporate governance scandal that has enraged investors and
halved the venerable camera and endoscope group's share price by
pledging to restore trust. He said no fraud had been committed.
But Tsutomu Okubo, deputy policy chief of the Democratic
Party of Japan, called for probes by financial and securities
watchdogs and urged Olympus to explain fees that could risk
shareholders losing confidence in Japan.
The row hinges on fees that include a $687 million payment
linked to a $2.2 billion acquisition of British medical
equipment maker Gyrus in 2008. At about 30 percent of the
acquisition price, it sets a record in M&A fees.
"At least the fees were outlandish. The company must explain
the whole circumstances behind the incident," said Okubo, who is
tasked with policy-making negotiations with opposition parties.
"Unless the management takes responsibility and at least
makes explanations that would convince investors, confidence in
Japan and its share prices would be lost. And parliament cannot
overlook that."
Former CEO Michael Woodford, an Olympus veteran of three
decades who says he was fired on Oct. 14 after querying
odd-looking deals in Britain and Japan, said he was now talking
to the U.S. criminal investigative agency as well as Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
"I'm in contact with the FBI, but I'm not prepared to
elaborate further than that," he told Reuters in an interview.
Woodford also said he had made contact with the original
Olympus whistleblower, whose tip-off to Japanese monthly
magazine Facta originally prompted his own investigations.
"I made contact at the weekend through an intermediary," he
said. "I don't know his name as it was blanked out. He was very
scared. He expressed sadness that he didn't know me well enough
to have come to me directly."
OLYMPIAN WORRIES
Olympus, meanwhile, said it hoped to restore trust as soon
as possible by settling the confusion, which has dogged the
payments as well as a string of non-core acquisitions around
2008.
"The acquisitions of the past were conducted through proper
valuations and procedures, and there were by no means fraudulent
practices. We are preparing to be investigated fairly while
launching a third-party committee," Kikukawa said in a statement
on the company's website.
"We will strive to conduct our daily business sincerely so
as to return to normal circumstances, restore social trust and
put customers, business partners and shareholders at ease."
Olympus, which has failed to name the Gyrus advisers and has
said it does not know their whereabouts, says it forced Woodford
out over management issues.
Woodford has identified the advisory firms involved in the
Gyrus takeover as New York-based AXES America LLC and AXAM
Investment Ltd in the Cayman Islands.
The 51-year-old, who has sought police advice about his
security in Britain, has already sent a dossier to Japan's
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) as well
as Britain's SFO.
Okubo added his voice to calls for regulatory action.
"I have told them (regulators) that the Financial Services
Agency should thoroughly look into the matter, and the
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission should be
interested as well," Okubo said.
Okubo said he was considering summoning the head of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange to appear before parliament, if necessary,
for a public discussion of the matter with the banking minister.
Japan also needs to re-examine its governance structures,
including the Financial Services Agency, the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, auditors and outside directors, he said.
"There's a possibility that Japanese companies will be
perceived as lacking corporate governance, so to prevent that
from happening we need to re-examine our systems."
Olympus shares climbed more than 8 percent on Tuesday after
falling for seven straight sessions. But the value of the
company has still fallen by around $4.6 billion since Woodford
was sacked.
($1=76.1 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito in Japan, Kirstin
Ridley and Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Erica
Billingham)