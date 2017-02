TOKYO Dec 16 Olympus Corp has told creditors it will announce a business plan that could include capital or business tie-ups, Kyodo news reported on Friday.

The disgraced camera and endoscope maker held a meeting with lenders two days after re-stating its accounts following a 13-year fraud, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)