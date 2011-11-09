TOKYO Nov 10 The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a full investigation into Olympus Corp over its concealment of securities losses and asked the company to submit accounting documents, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The police are looking into whether Olympus, which has admitted to hiding losses dating as far back as the 1990s, published false financial statements in violation of the financial instruments and exchange law, the paper said.

The police will join hands with the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission and Tokyo prosecutors, which are already proceeding with their investigations, and will question the company's past executives and related officials, it said.

The Tokyo police will also exchange information with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which have also launched investigations into the case, the Yomiuri said. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)