* Panel to discuss boosting disclosure - party official

* Panel to hold first meeting next week - official

* Move reflects concern over Olympus, Daio scandals (Adds details, background)

TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's ruling Democratic Party will set up a panel to discuss corporate governance in response to the M&A scandal at Olympus Corp , a senior party official said on Wednesday.

The panel will discuss ways to strengthen corporate governance and information disclosure in Japan, with the first meeting to be held as early as next week, the official told Reuters.

The move underscores the growing view within the government and ruling party that concerns over corporate governance need to be addressed due to recent scandals engulfing listed firms such as Olympus, a maker of endoscopes and cameras.

Investigation is underway over a $687 million payment Olympus made to a financial adviser for the $2 billion purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008.

The furore has wiped out about half of Olympus' market value in the past two weeks and prompted calls by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda for clarification of the payment.

Tissue maker Daio Paper Corp has also been engulfed in a management scandal that led to the resignation of its chairman. (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)