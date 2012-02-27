TOKYO Feb 27 Olympus Corp's president-nominee Hiroyuki Sasa said on Monday the company would come up with a business strategy before considering capital tie-ups, and that its project team was still mulling a restructuring plan.

He said he would restructure the company's business portfolio including selling businesses, to put it on a sound financial footing.

Olympus earlier on Monday proposed a new board of directors in a bid to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, nominating Sasa as president and former banker Yasuyuki Kimoto as chairman. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)