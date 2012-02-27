BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 27 Olympus Corp's president-nominee Hiroyuki Sasa said on Monday the company would come up with a business strategy before considering capital tie-ups, and that its project team was still mulling a restructuring plan.
He said he would restructure the company's business portfolio including selling businesses, to put it on a sound financial footing.
Olympus earlier on Monday proposed a new board of directors in a bid to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, nominating Sasa as president and former banker Yasuyuki Kimoto as chairman. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)