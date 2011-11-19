* Ex-president also faces questioning in Olympus
TOKYO, Nov 19Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice
president of Japan's disgraced Olympus, has been
questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis as
part of an investigation of an accounting scandal at the
92-year-old firm, media said on Saturday.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the
maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid investment
losses for decades using funds from acquisition deals.
Prosecutors will also question former Olympus president
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and internal auditor Hideo Yamada, both of
whom are believed to be involved in hiding the losses through
improper accounting, on a voluntarily basis, the media said.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has blamed Kikukawa, who
quit on Oct. 26, Mori and Yamada for the cover-up, and said he
would consider criminal complaints against them. Mori has been
fired and Yamada has offered to resign.
The scandal at the once-proud firm has rekindled concerns
about lax corporate governance in Japan.
It has also revived worries about links between companies
and organised crime, as investigators are probing possible
involvement by "yakuza" gangsters in the complex scheme used to
hide the investment losses.
A unit from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's
organised crime division has joined the investigation, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday. But the source added
that it was premature to say whether gangsters were involved.
Links between companies, "yakuza" gangsters and politicians
have a long tradition in Japan. Authorities have been trying to
crack down for decades, most recently with laws targetting not
only crime syndicates but firms that do business with them.
Olympus has admitted to improperly accounting for only part
of $1.3 billion in payments linked to acquisitions going back to
2006 , although an independent panel commissioned by the firm to
investigate the matter is still trying to get to the bottom of
the issue.
A large share of these payments went to obscure Cayman
Islands firms, making it difficult to trace the money.
Olympus has said Mori told the company none of the funds
involved in the cover-up scheme had gone to "anti-social forces"
-- a Japanese euphemism for gangsters -- but the firm was
waiting for the independent panel's report, due early next
month.
Olympus has lost more than 70 percent of its market value
since the scandal broke last month, with major shareholders
Nippon Life and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
sharply reducing their shareholdings in the company.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange has put Olympus shares on a watch
list, a possible prelude to delisting.
Delisting would effectively cut Olympus off from equity
capital markets, constraining its funding and making it harder
for its lenders to keep supporting the firm in its battle to
avoid having to sell off its core businesses. It could also
damage Japan's reputation among global investors.
Proof that organised crime was involved could force the Tokyo
exchange to delist Olympus shares, and would make it hard, if
not impossible, for banks to make fresh loans to the firm.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Linda Sieg Editing by Ed Lane)