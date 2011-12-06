BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences says healthcare execs buy combined stake of 17.1 pct
* Pulse Biosciences Inc - transactions included $5 million, or 819,673 shares
TOKYO Dec 6 Tokyo prosecutors are set to step up their investigation of financial wrongdoing at Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp, coordinating with police and the securities and exchange watchdog, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.
The prosecutors are likely to consider searching the homes of those involved, with an eye on the company's revised financial statements due by the Dec. 14 deadline, Jiji said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million