BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese prosecutors will question as early as this weekend Olympus Corp former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two others over their role in a scandal that is threatening the future of the once-proud firm, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the 92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has blamed Kikukawa, who quit on Oct. 26, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up, and said he would consider criminal complaints against them. Mori has been fired and Yamada has offered to resign. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Abi Sekimitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)