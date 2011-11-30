TOKYO Nov 30 Tokyo Prosecutors appear to have decided to question ex-executives of Olympus Corp on suspicion of violating financial instruments and exchange laws as early as mid-December, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

Authorities in Japan, Britain and the United States are probing a decades-old cover-up of investment losses at the Japanese camera and medical equipment firm, which has lost more than half its market value since the scandal erupted and now risks being delisted from the Tokyo stock market and broken up or taken over. (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo)