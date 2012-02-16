Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TOKYO Feb 16 Tokyo prosecutors have begun questioning former Olympus Corp president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa over the company's accounting fraud and are set to arrest him once they feel they can build a case, Jiji new agency said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.