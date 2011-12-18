TOKYO Dec 18 Tokyo police, prosecutors
and the securities watchdog will likely launch a raid on the
offices of disgraced Olympus Corp this week on
suspicion the company falsified financial accounts, Kyodo News
has reported, citing investigative sources.
The raid has been expected to follow a re-statement of
Olympus's financial records, which were presented on Dec. 14 and
revealed a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a
13-year fraud.
The planned search by Tokyo prosecutors, likely to be
conducted jointly with police and the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission, follows mounting allegations that
former Olympus executives led the accounting fraud, Kyodo said.
Kyodo cited the sources as saying prosecutors hoped to build
cases by the end of March against former Chairman and President
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former corporate auditor Hideo Yamada, and
former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori.
Former employees at major securities companies could also be
implicated for allegedly abetting the fraud, it added.
Olympus, a maker of cameras and medical equipment, spent
hundreds of millions of dollars on dubious M&A deals as part of
an attempt to hide investment losses from investors for 13
years.
The company last week filed five years worth of corrected
financial statements, plus overdue first-half results, just
hours before a Tokyo Stock Exchange deadline that could have
seen it automatically delisted.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)