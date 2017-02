TOKYO Jan 12 Olympus said on Thursday it was considering various options for reform but nothing had been decided, following a Japanese newspaper report that it was considering an equity alliance with five prospective investors including electronics groups Sony, Panasonic and Samsung Electronics.

"At this point in time, there have been no concrete decisions," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)