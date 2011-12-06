BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences says healthcare execs buy combined stake of 17.1 pct
* Pulse Biosciences Inc - transactions included $5 million, or 819,673 shares
TOKYO Dec 6 A third-party panel investigating Olympus Corp's cover-up of past investment losses found no evidence that organised crime was involved, the panel said in its report released on Tuesday.
The report also said legal action must be pursued against those involved in violations of the law in the scandal. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: