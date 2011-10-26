TOKYO Oct 26 Olympus Corp's former head Tsuyoshi Kikukawa said he stepped down as the scandal-hit firm's chairman and president to restore confidence in the new management as it confronts questions over acquisition deals and a sharp drop in its share price.

In a statement read out by an Olympus official at a news conference on Wednesday, Kikukawa said he would continue efforts on behalf of the company as a director.

The company said earlier on Wednesday that Kikukawa had stepped down over media reports of the widening scandal and the plunging share price.

The endoscope and camera maker's shares have lost more than half their value since it sacked its British CEO and president Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, when Kikukawa, the chairman, took over his roles.

The company said Woodford was fired for failing to understand the company's management style, but Woodford said the dismissal was due to his questioning the company's acquisition deals and calling for Kikukawa's resignation. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)