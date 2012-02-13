TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's Olympus Corp
, which is trying to recover from a massive accounting
scandal that battered its balance sheet, forecast on Monday a 32
billion yen ($412 million) full-year net loss, dragged down in
large part by its ailing camera business.
The loss estimate for the fiscal year ending March 31,
compared with a 3.9 billion yen net profit made in the previous
year, highlights the camera and medical-equipment maker's urgent
need to shore up its finances in the wake of the $1.7 billion
fraud.
Fujifilm Holdings, Sony Corp, Panasonic
and South Korea's Samsung Electronics are
speculated to be among potential investment partners, attracted
to Olympus' profitable endoscope business.
But Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has said that a
decision on any major moves such as an equity tie-up would have
to wait until the installation of new management after the
company's April shareholders' meeting.
For its October-December fiscal third quarter,
Olympus, which holds a 70 percent share of the global market for
diagnostic endoscopes, reported a 756 million yen net loss,
compared with a 2.04 billion yen net profit a year earlier.
Olympus in December had withdrawn its annual forecast for an
18 billion yen net profit due to uncertainty about the impact of
the scandal.
The accounting scandal erupted when Olympus fired its
British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, after he
had raised questions about the firm's dubious book-keeping.
Shares of Olympus have fallen by about half since then,
leaving it with a market value of just $4.5 billion.
On Monday, the stock finished up 0.4 percent at 1,282 yen,
against a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei
average.
($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alex Richardson)