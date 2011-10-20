TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese ratings agency R&I said on Thursday it had put Olympus Corp on watch for a possible downgrade because of management turmoil following the ouster of its CEO, Michael Woodford, and weakened profitability.

Following the Oct. 14 sacking of Woodford, "the appropriateness of fees on the company's past acquisition deals is being questioned in connection with the reason for the dismissal. R&I is concerned about the impact of the resulting management confusion," it said in a press release.

R&I rates Olympus as A, defined as "high creditworthiness supported by a few excellent factors."

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)