TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese ratings agency R&I said
on Thursday it had put Olympus Corp on watch for a
possible downgrade because of management turmoil following the
ouster of its CEO, Michael Woodford, and weakened profitability.
Following the Oct. 14 sacking of Woodford, "the
appropriateness of fees on the company's past acquisition deals
is being questioned in connection with the reason for the
dismissal. R&I is concerned about the impact of the resulting
management confusion," it said in a press release.
R&I rates Olympus as A, defined as "high creditworthiness
supported by a few excellent factors."
(Reporting by Tim Kelly)