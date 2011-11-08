TOKYO Nov 8 The third-party panel probing M&A deals at the centre of a scandal embroiling Olympus Corp will consider whether to seek criminal charges, the head of the six-member group told Reuters.

Olympus admitted on Tuesday it hid losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s, succumbing to weeks of pressure to explain a series of baffling transactions that have put the future of the firm in doubt.

"Whether to seek criminal charges is something that the panel must look into," Tatsuo Kainaka, a former supreme court justice who earlier this year headed a probe of Japan's No.2 bank, Mizuho Financial Group , told Reuters in an interview.

Kainaka said the panel will stick to its plan to report the findings of its investigation by early December.

Olympus President Shuichi Takayama blamed Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who quit as president and chairman on Oct. 26, Vice President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up, saying he would consider criminal complaints against them.

Kainaka added that more executives from the past might be subject to investigations. (Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)